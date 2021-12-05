Brazos Valley Chorale presents Christmas concert

Something about Christmastime brings out the joy of music, whether it is listening to holiday favorites or joining a magnificent choir in singing the carols of the season.

On Monday, area residents will have the opportunity to do both when the Brazos Valley Chorale presents “Sunrise” at 7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church at 3100 Cambridge Drive in Bryan .

Tickets are $20 in advance and $5 for students. Children 6 and younger are admitted free. They are available online at bvchorale.org or from Chorale members. At the door, tickets will be $25 and $5 for students.

Don McAvoy is the conductor and Bryce Reed is accompanist for the Chorale.

The Brazos Valley Chorale will be joined by the College Station Middle School and Cypress Grove Intermediate School combine choirs under the direction of Shannon Gallion. Ethan Whitlow is accompanist.

Also joining the Chorale will be the A&M United Methodist Church Bell Choir under the direction of Jungjin Kim.

The audience is invited to join the Chorale in singing “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing” and “Joy to the World.”