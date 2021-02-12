Brazos Valley braces for freezing temperatures

The location is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, and anyone hoping to receive one of the emergency items must bring a form of ID. Households will be limited to one heater, and blankets and jackets will be distributed based on the number of people in the home and supply, she said.

“With this weather front coming in where temperatures are dropping and wind chill and precipitation is expected, we want to encourage individuals that are in need to not be fearful of reaching out to get the help that they need and they’re welcome to come to The Salvation Army to get that help,” Israel said.

People can donate those items to the organization during that time also or make monetary donations online at www.salvationarmytexas.org/bryancollegestation.

Israel said The Salvation Army will make a call Sunday night or, at the latest, Monday morning about if it will have a delayed start or be closed Monday.

Preparation: pets, pipes, plants

Pets should be brought inside if at all possible. Even if they are outside pets, Darby McKenzie with Aggieland Humane Society said people should look to see if they have a laundry room, small bathroom or garage where the animal can stay warm and dry.