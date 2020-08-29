Brazos Interfaith Immigration Network hosts free virtual citizenship classes

Brazos Interfaith Immigration Network’s nine-week free virtual citizenship classes begin today.
Classes will review the main topics included on the naturalization exam and interview and allow students to practice answering the questions in English. Classes are taught in English from 10 a.m. to noon and in Spanish from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
This set of classes represents the first time the course has been offered virtually via Zoom with a link provided to registrants once they have signed up.
Jaimi Washburn with BIIN said people can join the classes at any point, but anyone who wants the full course should plan to attend all nine weeks.
The BIIN press release also recommends people thinking about becoming a U.S. citizen should submit their naturalization application (N400) before Oct. 2 to avoid a fee increase of about 80%. The increase will move the cost to $1,100, the release states, and fee waivers also will be eliminated for most
applicants.
Washburn said applicants who apply before Oct. 2 will have time to finish the nine-week course.
To register or learn more about the classes, email info@brazosimmigration.com, call 979-393-8228 and leave a message or send a message to the organization’s Facebook page at facebook.com/biintx.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!