Brazos County's active COVID-19 cases drop below 600

Brazos County's number of active COVID-19 cases dropped below 600 on Friday as health officials reported 31 new cases.

The county now has 6,567 total cases of COVID-19. Of those, health officials said, 571 were considered active, a decrease of 32 from Thursday’s total.

Health officials said 5,936 people had recovered from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus as of Friday, an increase of 63 from the day before.

There were 13 new probable COVID-19 cases reported Friday. To date, health officials have reported 796 total probable cases. Of those, 191 were considered active, and 605 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.

Of the 21 new cases reported Friday, health district officials said 51.6% were among people between the ages of 18 and 24.

Brazos County’s total positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases to viral tests — was 8.88% on Friday.

Health officials said 73,345 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.