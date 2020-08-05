Brazos County's active COVID-19 cases drop below 500

Brazos County total number of active COVID-19 cases dropped below 500 on Wednesday as health officials reported 20 new cases.
The county now has an overall total of 3,973 cases reported since the beginning of the pandemic; 451 of those cases remain active, which is 60 fewer than Tuesday’s total number of active cases. This is the first time since June 16 that the county has had fewer than 500 active cases. The active case total peaked July 8 at 1,327.
The number of county residents who have recovered from COVID-19 grew by 80 on Wednesday to a total of 3,476.
Health officials said Wednesday that 31,646 tests for COVID-19 have been administered by Brazos County health care providers, which is 239 more than Tuesday’s total. Brazos County’s total positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases to viral tests — is 12.55.
There were 19 Brazos County residents hospitalized Wednesday, which is seven fewer than Tuesday. Seven people were discharged from the hospital. Health officials said Wednesday that Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 74%, and the ICU bed occupancy is at 73%. Those numbers include all patients, not just those with COVID-19.
To date, 46 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19. The latest death, that of a man in his 60s, was reported Monday.
