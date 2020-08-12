Brazos County's active COVID-19 case total falls below 300; 15 new cases reported Wednesday

Brazos County's number of active COVID-19 cases fell below 300 on Wednesday as health officials reported 15 new cases.
The county now has 4,107 total cases. Of the total cases, 294 are considered active, which is 17 fewer than Tuesday’s total; 3,764 have recovered, which is 32 more than Tuesday’s total. This is the fewest number of active COVID-19 cases in Brazos County since June 1.
Health officials said Wednesday that 34,839 tests for COVID-19 have been administered by Brazos County health care providers, which is 350 more than Tuesday’s total. Brazos County’s total positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases to viral tests — is 11.79.
There were 18 Brazos County residents hospitalized Wednesday, which is three fewer more than Tuesday’s total. Three people were discharged from the hospital. Health officials said Wednesday that Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 73%, and the ICU bed occupancy is at 65%. Those numbers include all patients, not just those with COVID-19.
To date, 49 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19. The latest death, a woman in her 50s who was hospitalized, was reported on Monday.
Free COVID-19 testing will be available today in Brazos and Grimes counties.
Testing at the Brazos County Expo on Leonard Road in Bryan will be until 4 p.m. Appointments are encouraged and can be made by visiting txcovidtest.org or calling 512-883-2400.
No appointment is necessary for testing at the Progressive Outreach Center, 615 W. Virginia St. in Navasota. Testing will close at 4 p.m. For more information about the Grimes County testing, call Navasota City Hall at 936-825-6475.
