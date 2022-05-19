Brazos County wraps up early voting

Early voting for the Republican and Democratic Party primary runoff elections ends Friday, with polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at five polling locations in Brazos County.

The March 1 primary election resulted in five runoffs of local interest to be determined before the general election in November.

Paul Velasquez, one of the voter registration clerks for the elections administration office, urged voters to take to the polls early.

“It is very important to be registered to vote and then go out and vote, especially during run-off elections so that it decreases the number of candidates for the election,” he said. “Every vote does count and it is important that people go out and vote.”

As of Wednesday, there were 2,768 in-person voters — 504 Democratic votes and 2,264 Republican votes — according to Krystal Ocon, the Brazos County elections coordinator.

“We have had a great turnout so far with in-person voting and we hope to keep that pace as we roll into Election Day,” she said. “Our office also received 408 Democratic mail-in ballots and 688 Republican mail-in ballots.”

With mail ballots received at the county level, Ocon said some voters were unaware of the new law requiring additional identification on the mail carrier envelope. A part of Texas’ new voting law, Senate Bill 1, which became effective December 2021, requires that an ID number be placed on the application for a vote-by-mail ballot, and requires that the ID number on the ballot itself also matches the ID number a voter used to register to vote.

“When somebody applies for a ballot by mail, we send them their documents and their ballot on the carrier envelope. With this new law, the voter has to provide their Texas driver’s license number or the last four digits of their social [security number] that matches their voter registration record,” Ocon said. “A lot of the voters either put both or they know what identification number we have [on file]. There is a flap on the carrier envelope where they can put that information where it is sealed.”

Ocon said if the ballot is received without the identification number, then they let the voter know and ask how the voter can correct it.

“We try to fix it as best we can, but our voters are still having a hard time remembering to do that one little step,” she said. “A lot of our mail-in voters are still getting used to this new law, and it is going to be like that for a couple of years until people get used to it.”

Ocon said the new law was instituted in order to protect votes.

“I believe they were going on protecting the vote and verifying that person who is voting by mail, and taking any steps necessary to stop any voter fraud before it even becomes a problem throughout the state of Texas,” she said. “This is going to be something everyone has to get used to in the way they are voting. We are all human and we all make mistakes and it is going to take a while for [voters] to grasp the new law.”

Early voting locations are:

Brazos County Elections Administration Building, 300 E. William J. Bryan Parkway, Suite 100, Bryan

Arena Hall, 2906 Tabor Road, Bryan

Galilee Baptist Church, 804 N. Logan, Bryan

College Station Utilities Meeting & Training Facility, 1603 Graham Road, College Station

Memorial Student Center, Texas A&M University, Room L526

For more election information, visit brazosvotes.org.

