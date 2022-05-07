Brazos County votes in favor of constitutional amendments, tax measure

Brazos County residents passed two constitutional amendments and a tax measure for emergency service districts during Saturday’s special election.

There were 5,215 votes cast on Election Day and 4.25% of Brazos County registered voters participated, according to Brazos County Elections Administrator Trudy Hancock.

“Everything went really smooth, it was a little quieter than our normal elections but it was a really good turnout,” she said. “The College Station Utilities Meeting and Training Facility is always a big place for voting and they voted the most, over 700 people voted at that location today.”

For the State of Texas Proposition 1, which would reduce the amount paid by the elderly and disabled whose school property taxes have been frozen when those school taxes decrease: Brazos County passed the vote with 85.91% in favor and 14.09% against. Statewide, with a little more than half the tally counted at 10 p.m., approximately 87% of voters were in favor.

For the State of Texas Proposition 2, which increases the amount of the residence homestead exemption from ad valorem taxation for public school purposes from $25,000 to $40,000: Brazos County passed the vote with 87.57% in favor and 12.43% against. Likewise, a vast majority voted in favor (85%) statewide.

Residents who live in Brazos County Emergency Service District 3 or District 4 voted in favor of the adoption of a local sales and use tax, at a rate not to exceed 1.5% in the district.

Voters in District 3 voted in favor by 57.08% and against by 42.92%; in District 4 they voted in favor by 71.10% and against by 28.90%.

Jerry Merker, president of the county's Emergency Service District 3 Volunteer Fire Department board, said the districts won’t have to collect as much in property taxes to keep up with their expenses with this tax measure in place.

“I am thankful to all the voters who did go and vote, however they voted. This will give us the opportunity to continue updating all of our equipment,” he said. “About 60-70% of our calls are EMS calls. Masks, gloves and several other items we need to fulfill these calls aren’t cheap.”

Merker said District 3 will potentially hire a duty crew to respond during the day since most of their volunteers are at work.

“They have a higher response rate over there, and Districts 1 and 2 both have duty crews. Precinct 3 is the only one without a duty crew,” he said. “We don’t have any paid workers. The other three precincts all have a paid fire chief as well.”

Early voting for the local primaries runoff election starts May 16 and runs through May 20. Voting will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Election day is Tuesday, May 24.

The last day to receive an application for ballot by mail for the primaries runoff election is by 5 p.m. May 13.

For more election information, visit brazosvotes.org.

