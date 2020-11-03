Brazos County voters to add to record local turnout today

More than 70,000 Brazos County residents have already cast ballots, with thousands more expected to do so today at one of 25 Election Day voting locations.
Brazos County Elections Administrator Trudy Hancock told The Eagle Monday afternoon that she has fielded questions about when to expect local election results, mirroring nationwide conversations about when presidential race results will be known. She said the biggest unknown for estimating the timing of local results is the length of voting lines at 7 p.m., when polls close. Anyone in line by 7 p.m. may cast a ballot.
For the March 3 primary, the last ballot was cast at 9:05 p.m. at Texas A&M’s Memorial Student Center. Hancock said Monday that in anticipation of heavy turnout on campus, the elections office increased the number of poll workers and machines for the A&M campus voting location, which has moved from the MSC to Rudder Tower for Election Day.
Just after 7 p.m., Hancock will release early voting results to media outlets, with other results released as they come in. Though presumptive winners can be declared tonight, final results will not be known until later in the week, because mailed ballots postmarked or brought in by Election Day will be accepted, Hancock said.
More than 6,000 mail ballots have been processed, she said, in addition to 64,140 ballots cast in person during the early voting period. In 2016, 67,029 people voted in Brazos County.
As election judges picked up equipment at Arena Hall in Bryan Monday afternoon, Brazos County Democratic Party chair Wanda J. Watson expressed excitement about the record local turnout, believing it to be an encouraging sign for her party’s candidates. Watson praised groups such as Young Dems BCS for their efforts in mobilizing young voters in 2018 and again in 2020.
“Driving around during early voting, I was just amazed at the lines. I certainly hope that the Election Day turnout is equally as good,” Watson said. “We have an extremely energetic and highly motivated slate of candidates. When it comes to health care and the climate and the other issues people care about, what our candidates could bring to Brazos County is really important.”
Republican Party chair David Hilburn said he was optimistic regarding local Republicans’ electoral prospects, particularly after a Sunday “Back the Blue” rally in support of law enforcement and Republican candidates, which Hilburn described as being full of energy and positivity.
Hilburn said the biggest wild card in anticipating the results of the 2020 local, state and national races is the high turnout, with many voters casting ballots for the first time. He said that internal data indicates a strong early vote turnout by local Republican voters — guided, he said, by a slate of candidates that local voters know and can trust.
“All we can look at is the data points that we have viewed, and the data we have collected is positive for the Republicans,” Hilburn said. “We’re excited about the candidates, in general, up and down the ballot, in terms of who they are and what they stand for.”
Hancock said Brazos County voters often choose one of a handful of well-known voting locations that tend to have longer lines. She encouraged Election Day voters to try less popular locations such as the Texas A&M College of Medicine or Castle Heights Baptist Church.
“Be prepared, look at your sample ballot to know how you want to vote, bring your ID, and tell your poll workers thank you,” Hancock said.
