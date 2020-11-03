Brazos County voters to add to record local turnout today

More than 70,000 Brazos County residents have already cast ballots, with thousands more expected to do so today at one of 25 Election Day voting locations.

Brazos County Elections Administrator Trudy Hancock told The Eagle Monday afternoon that she has fielded questions about when to expect local election results, mirroring nationwide conversations about when presidential race results will be known. She said the biggest unknown for estimating the timing of local results is the length of voting lines at 7 p.m., when polls close. Anyone in line by 7 p.m. may cast a ballot.

For the March 3 primary, the last ballot was cast at 9:05 p.m. at Texas A&M’s Memorial Student Center. Hancock said Monday that in anticipation of heavy turnout on campus, the elections office increased the number of poll workers and machines for the A&M campus voting location, which has moved from the MSC to Rudder Tower for Election Day.

Just after 7 p.m., Hancock will release early voting results to media outlets, with other results released as they come in. Though presumptive winners can be declared tonight, final results will not be known until later in the week, because mailed ballots postmarked or brought in by Election Day will be accepted, Hancock said.