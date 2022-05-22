Brazos County voters prepare for Election Day for primary runoffs

Brazos County voters are gearing up for Tuesday as the Republican and Democratic parties hold their primary runoff elections.

Eight polling locations will be open for voting from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Brazos County Elections Administrator Trudy Hancock said there were a total of 4,975 in-person voters — 928 Democratic and 4,047 Republican — by 3 p.m. Friday; and 408 Democratic mail-in ballots and 688 Republican mail-in ballots were received.

“Brazos County residents have been doing a great job showing up for early voting,” she said. “We only have eight polling locations on Tuesday, not all of our usual 25 polling locations will be open.”

With the hope that all Brazos County residents submit a vote in the runoff election, Hancock said everyone in the Elections Administration Office is looking forward to Tuesday night.

She urged residents to vote early Tuesday because there is always a rush between 5 and 7 p.m.

“If you don’t want to wait in a big long line, it is best to go earlier during the day, because those are the busiest times people come to the polls,” she said.

The results will determine who will be on the November ballot.

“It is everybody’s right to vote,” said Krystal Ocon, Brazos County elections coordinator. “All local government is important, and it is very important for residents to go out and vote for their local runoff races.”

Election Day voting locations:

• Brazos County Election Administrator Office, 300 E. William Joel Bryan Parkway, Suite 100, Bryan

• Brazos Center, 3232 Briarcrest Drive, Bryan

• Bryan Ballroom, 701 Palasota Drive, Bryan

• Texas A&M College of Medicine, 8447 Riverside Parkway, Bryan

• Arena Hall, 2906 Tabor Road, Bryan

• Wellborn Baptist Church, 14575 F.M. 2154, College Station

• College Station Utilities Meeting & Training Facility, 1603 Graham Road, College Station

• College Station City Hall (Bush 4141 Community Room), 1101 Texas Avenue, College Station

Voters must show a form of identification with a picture. Acceptable forms of ID include:

• Texas driver license

• Texas Election Identification Certificate

• Texas personal identification card

• Texas license to carry a handgun

• U.S. military ID card with photograph

• U.S. citizenship certificate with photograph

• U.S. passport

For more election information, visit brazosvotes.org.

