Brazos County voters head to the polls for primary runoff elections Tuesday

Brazos County voters will head to the polls Tuesday to cast ballots in the Republican and Democratic party primary runoff elections. Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The March 1 primary election resulted in five runoffs of local interest to be determined before the general election in November. Also left to be resolved in the runoffs were several state races for both Democrats and Republicans.

No candidates in several races in the primaries finished with more than 50% of the vote, which led to the top two candidates in each of those races advancing to the runoffs.

The Brazos County district clerk runoff will be between Republicans Gabriel Garcia, the incumbent, and Margaret Meece, an attorney. Garcia ended with 38.18% of the vote in the March 1 primary, while Meece ended with 31.51% of the vote. The winner will face Democrat Searcy Toliver in November.

In the county commissioner Precinct 2 race, incumbent Russ Ford will face challenger Chuck Konderla, who served as an interim commissioner after the death of Commissioner Sammy Catalena in 2020. Ford had 33.6% of the vote in the primary, with Konderla at 43.76%. There are no Democrats in the race, so the winner of the runoff will be uncontested in the Nov. 8 general election.

For the county commissioner Precinct 4 race on the Democratic ballot, Bryan City Councilman Prentiss Madison Jr. faces Wanda Watson, former chair of the Democratic Party of Brazos County. Madison received 30.9% of the vote in the March 1 primary, and Watson ended with 29.05%. The winner of the Democratic runoff will face Republican Timothy Delasandro in November.

In the justice of the peace Precinct 4 runoff, Darrell Booker, who retired in 2021 after 20 years with the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, faces the incumbent, Celina Vasquez. Booker had 41.53% of the vote, with Vasquez at 45.73%. The Democratic winner will go against Republican Justin Lopez in November.

For the state representative District 12 race, incumbent Kyle Kacal, a Brazos County rancher, faces Ben Bius of Huntsville, a commercial real estate developer and owner of B&B Properties. Kacal had 46.97% of the overall vote, with Bius at 41.81% in the March 1 primary. In Brazos County, Kacal finished with 58.22% of the vote, and Bius with 32.17%.

Statewide races on the Republican runoff ballot include Ken Paxton, the incumbent, and Land Commissioner George P. Bush, for attorney general; Tim Westley and Dawn Buckingham for commissioner of the General Land Office; and Wayne Christian, the incumbent, and Sarah Stogner for Texas railroad commissioner.

There are three contested races for Brazos County precinct chairs on the Republican ballot: Keith Ballasy and Rudy Schultz, Precinct 27; Mary Stasiowski and Mark S. Browning, Precinct 64; and Brandon Gaines and Maria Schams, Precinct 88.

Statewide races on the Democratic runoff ballot include Michelle Beckley and Mike Collier for lieutenant governor; Rochelle Mercedes Garza and Joe Jaworski for attorney general; Janet Dudding and Angel Luis Vega for comptroller of public accounts; and Sandragrace Martinez and Jay Kleberg for commissioner of the General Land Office.

Polling locations are:

• Brazos County Election Administrator Office, 300 E. William Joel Bryan Parkway, Suite 100, Bryan

• Brazos Center, 3232 Briarcrest Drive, Bryan

• Bryan Ballroom, 701 Palasota Drive, Bryan

• Arena Hall, 2906 Tabor Road, Bryan

• College Station City Hall (Bush 4141 Community Room), 1101 Texas Avenue, College Station

• College Station Utilities Meeting & Training Facility, 1603 Graham Road, College Station

• Wellborn Baptist Church, 14575 F.M. 2154, College Station

• Texas A&M College of Medicine, 8447 Riverside Parkway, Bryan

Voters must show a form of identification with a picture. Acceptable forms of ID include:

• Texas driver license

• Texas Election Identification Certificate

• Texas personal identification card

• Texas license to carry a handgun

• U.S. military ID card with photo

• U.S. citizenship certificate with photograph

• U.S. passport

For more election information, visit brazosvotes.org.

