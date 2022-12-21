Brazos County utility providers plan to be in good shape for Arctic blast Thursday night

Despite decades-low freezing temperatures and wind chills expected to hit the Bryan-College Station area Thursday night, residents shouldn’t have to worry about the power grid failing, according to local and state utility service providers.

After statewide power grid failures during Winter Storm Uri in February 2021, this blast of Arctic air shouldn’t leave residents without utilities, according to officials at Bryan Texas Utilities and College Station Utilities.

Meagan Brown, BTU public information officer, said Wednesday that based on meetings and discussions with Electric Reliability Council of Texas [ERCOT] and the Public Utility Commission of Texas, they are predicting sufficient power generation by a good margin for this weather event.

“At BTU, we are very confident in our preparedness," Brown said. "Our generation fleet — with four units of generation — we imagine all of those will be running, and we have made sure that we have stocked up on all of the materials that we need. We have extra staff and we have done as much preparation in checking on things in emergency preparedness as we can.”

On the transmission and distribution side of BTU, Brown said extra staff are on call.

“While we don’t expect this to be a widespread outage event — since we are not getting any ice or moisture with the cold, though it could happen — we have additional staff ready on the rise,” she said.

Kim Voitier, utilities administration manager at College Station Utilities, said she and her staff also feel confident their services will hold up into the weekend.

“We have everybody staffed and ready to go in case of an emergency. Just like during Winter Storm Uri, the problem was the grid, it wasn’t us locally,” she said. “Our infrastructure is in excellent condition; we are as prepared as we can be. If ERCOT comes down with the requirement for rolling outages, we will have to abide by that, but as far as our system holding up we feel confident that it will.”

Not only is it important to keep warm during this coming cold, Voitier said, it is important to remember to conserve energy if possible.

“Just as we do in the heat of August with those 110-degree days, if we could conserve as much as possible by using heat in the room you are in,” she said. “Everybody is going to be home because it is the holidays and things will be running while people are at home, like microwaves and dishwashers. If [residents] could minimize the use of those electric-powered appliances that would help the entire system not become overloaded.”

Former Rep. Bill Flores, who represented Texas’ 17th congressional district between 2011-21, is now vice chair for ERCOT. As the week has unfolded, he said winter preparedness planning has been discussed.

“We have very high confidence that we have adequate generation to handle the load,” he said Wednesday. “There should be two peaks in the load: one is going to be Thursday night and another could be Friday morning, and that is about 68,000 megawatts of electricity. We believe we have generation in the neighborhood of 85,000 megawatts of generation capacity available. We feel like we are in pretty good shape.”

Flores said one reason he doesn't expect a repeat of Winter Storm Uri is due to the fact that the power grid system is managed differently than it was two years ago.

“We have several generators now that have multiple sources of fuel; they have fuel outside they can use in case of a natural gas disruption,” he said. “The plants are weatherized. The natural gas system has begun to implement their winterization programs as well. So I feel pretty confident that we are going to get through it with no hiccups.”

Given the generation capacity that ERCOT needs to have online for the highest demand period of the storm, Flores said if they could absorb another 5,000 to 7,000 gigawatts of additional load they would still have very comfortable reserve margins.

“The reason the power grid is in much better shape is because of the work that the legislature and the governor did in the last legislative session, to allow the Public Utility Commission to put in different programs to accommodate and to build a more robust grid,” he said. “Also the actions the legislature and the governor took to reorganize the Public Utility Commission and ERCOT [is another reason]. Texas is a fast-growing state, so we will need to continue to redesign the market so we can incentivize additional generation to be built here.”

According to the National Weather Service, the cold front will move through the Brazos Valley Thursday afternoon with high winds and a small chance of spotty rain or sleet. Temperatures will fall 30-plus degrees into the night with a hard freeze as temperatures fall into the teens and winds taper off.

A National Weather Service statement said temperatures will remain below freezing Friday and overnight lows are predicted in the low 20s. Christmas Eve temperatures are expected to recover slightly and possibly cross over the freezing mark for a brief period; with overnight lows in the 20. Christmas Day temperatures are expected in the 40s with a light freeze likely overnight.

BTU reminds residents to protect the four P’s: People, Pets, Pipes and Plants. Have an emergency plan in place; charge cell phones and other devices in case of a power outage; locate flashlights and batteries in advance; and stay 40 feet away from downed power lines.