The Brazos County Transit District is looking at implementing a transportation hub for the city of Bryan with a garage and trolley bus in Travis Bryan Midtown Park.

All of which could happen if $24,850,000 in governmental grant funds are approved, according to Jo Marlow, vice president for marketing and communication at the district. The project is just a wish list item until funding is secured to make it happen, Marlow said.

“This project started as an introduction meeting with Bryan Mayor Bobby Gutierrez,” Marlow told The Eagle on Tuesday. “I wanted to meet with the newly elected mayor to discuss BTD and services we provide. From there, we got to talking about current and past projects and that is where the RAISE grant came up.”

With the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity, or RAISE discretionary grant program with the U.S. Department of Transportation, the district is hoping to implement a Midtown Park Multimodal Transportation Hub and Green Space Preserve. That is expected to be the central location for a trolley route, smart parking, on-demand micro-mobility, electric vehicle charging stations and other vital safety and transportation improvements, Marlow said.

“The idea behind the green space preserve is to preserve the green space around midtown. With the Legends Center and other amenities planned for that area, the city did not want to build a huge parking lot and take away from the lake area and the landscape,” Marlow said. “By including a parking garage, this would allow everything to be centrally located and help preserve the area as much as possible. As well as accommodating other modes of transportation.”

Marlow said by consolidating transportation services into a central hub within the city of Bryan along with an innovative new parking structure, the “project will preserve the surrounding area’s green space and reduce overall emissions.”

“Furthermore, this project will generate significant economic value in direct employment opportunities and improve travel reliability and access for the neighboring disadvantaged community residents,” she said. “This transportation hub will allow Bryan residents and visitors the opportunity to park in one remote location and have access to other population destinations via the trolley route and different modes of transportation.”

One component of the multimodal transportation hub will be a trolley route, Marlow said. This route will travel through Bryan and connect to Texas A&M University and Century Square in College Station. The idea behind the trolley route was to connect the community to popular attractions and shopping destinations, she said.

“The trolley will not be a rail; it will operate like a transit bus, but look like a trolley," she said. "The trolley will begin and end at the Multimodal transportation hub, in between Rountree and South College. The exact route path has not be finalized. This project manifested from a conversation in a matter of no time. With the grant submission deadline being less than a month away from the origin there are a lot of components of this project that still need to be worked out and input from many to make it successful.”

The city of Bryan has committed to donating the land for the garage to be built on, Marlow said.

“The more local the buy-in, the better standing and chances the grant has of being awarded," she said. "Depending on if you receive the grant, it will determine to what extent the local contribution needs to be. This grant is extremely competitive and the chance of us getting awarded will be slim due to the volume of applicants. If it is not awarded, BTD will continue to apply for grants that could benefit our community.”

Bryan City Engineer Paul Kaspar said Tuesday that if the district is successful in getting the grant, the garage facility can be built on land owned by Bryan Commerce and Development, which is an arm of the city council.

Kaspar said having an electric bus trolley in Bryan is not far off from previous transportation discussions the city has had for Downtown Bryan. He said the Bryan and College Station Interurban Railway Company was chartered on March 21, 1910, according to the Texas State Historical Association.

“In 1911, the road built 5 miles of track between Bryan and College Station, and in 1916 an additional 1.5 miles was constructed between Bryan and Villa Maria. Although primarily a passenger carrier, the line also handled express,” the site stated. “The company did not exercise its authority to carry freight. Competition from private automobiles led to the abandonment of the interurban in 1923.”

The RAISE application was due Feb. 28, with grant award selections to be announced by June 28.