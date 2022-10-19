Brazos County, Texas A&M to provide bus service to College Station City Hall for early voting

Officials from Brazos County and Texas A&M University Transportation Services have partnered to provide bus service between A&M’s campus and College Station City Hall for the entire duration of early voting ahead of November’s election.

The commissioners approved an interlocal agreement that calls for the county to reimburse the university up to $5,000 for transportation services.

“[Texas A&M] told us they thought they could get it done for about $5,000 and probably no more than that,” Peters said after the Oct. 11 commissioners court meeting. “We drew the interlocal to say that it would be up to $5,000 and let them work it out however they can get it done.”

Over the past few months, a number of A&M students have voiced their displeasure with A&M’s Memorial Student Center not being used as an early voting location at Brazos County Commissioner’s Court meetings.

Despite pleas from students, county commissioners took no action in September to restore the MSC as an early voting location due to feasibility issues cited by county and city staff. Commissioner Nancy Berry said the court is planning to make the MSC an early voting site for 2023, though, and the MSC will still be used as an Election Day polling site.

“I think the students appreciate our effort,” Berry said after the meeting.

Commissioner Irma Cauley agreed with Berry.

“I think it is a very good idea to have the bus use. I don’t think that those that were protesting are realizing where we are and that we don’t have the money [in the budget],” she said. “And we are going to have to say no to a lot of other things, but the sacrifice is being made to get those students and that population to the polling places. We are doing the best we can to accommodate them.”

Commissioners Steve Aldrich and Russ Ford were not in attendance — due to their continued absence regarding the tax rate — for the Oct. 11 meeting, at which the interlocal agreement for the buses was approved. However, both commissioners agreed having the buses is better than not.

“I am in 100% in agreement for doing that now at this point," Ford said. "However, we should never have gotten to this point. It was poorly advised and a really bad choice. Commissioner [Berry] Precinct 3 has admitted that publicly, that was a really bad choice but the problem with us paying for the buses. It is really the only option we have left. … This is a very poor second choice but it is the right thing to do now … it’s better than nothing.”

During that same meeting, Texas A&M student Ishika Shah requested the city reimburse up to $15,000 for 115 hours of transportation availability to get students to City Hall for early voting.

Texas A&M Transportation approved 109.5 hours of transportation at the cost of $5,000 provided by the county. After the Oct. 11 meeting, students created a GoFundMe page to reach a $15,000 goal, and have received 13 donations as of Wednesday totaling $10,050 for transportation efforts.

The Eagle reached out to members of Move Texas at TAMU, and did not receive a response as of press time as to where the funds will go.

To view the Move Texas GoFundMe page, visit gofundme.com/f/help-am-students-get-to-the-polls.

To view the interlocal agreement, visit brazos.novusagenda.com/Agendapublic/CoverSheet.aspx?ItemID=26295&MeetingID=2061.

Buses are scheduled to make three rounds per hour between City Hall and in front of the Quad on Lubbock Street near The Commons residence halls, a 1.6-mile ride. College Station City Hall is one of five early voting polling sites in Brazos County and the closest to A&M’s campus.

Early voting starts Oct. 24 and ends Nov. 4. During early voting, the university buses will run:

Monday, Oct. 24 through Friday, Oct. 28 from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 30 from 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 31 through Friday, Nov. 4 from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Other early voting sites in Brazos County include:

Brazos County Elections Administration Office (McLeod Training Room): 300 East William J. Bryan Parkway, Suite 100 in Bryan

Arena Hall: 2906 Tabor Road in Bryan

Galilee Baptist Church: 804 N. Logan in Bryan

College Station Utilities Meeting & Training Facility: 1603 Graham Road in College Station