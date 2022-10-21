Brazos County Tax Office preparing to send out property tax bills once rate is ratified

Brazos County Tax Assessor Kristy Roe said the extended deadline to approve a Brazos County property tax rate also has delayed the time it takes to prepare and send out property tax bills and collections from residents who are ready to submit their half payment.

“This time of year is always crazy. And there are so many steps that you have to go through to try and prepare everything, to get the system ready and balanced and all of the different steps,” she said Thursday. “There is so many things we need to do and we can’t until we have the tax rate.”

As of Friday, Brazos County is under the no-new-revenue property tax rate because Thursday was the final day for county commissioners to vote on a rate before the deadline.

The commissioners were unable to take a vote during a special meeting Thursday since commissioners Steve Aldrich and Russ Ford remained absent as they have throughout the process. During next Tuesday’s regular meeting, Brazos County commissioners will ratify the no-new-revenue rate of $0.429411 per $100 valuation; with a debt rate of $0.040097, and maintenance and operations cost of $0.389314, Roe said.

“We have had a lot of people calling who are really frustrated wanting their [property] tax bills because they are trying to prepare for that first-half payment,” she said. “We have had people coming into the tax office wanting to pay [their bills] right now, which we can’t take any money because we have nowhere to go with it. So that has been a very frustrating thing for people, but they have been very good and staff has been very good to work with everyone.”

Roe said the tax office has started building the data in for other taxing jurisdictions, and verifying all of the rates and to make sure the information for exemptions is correct.

“We will add the counties in as this process moves forward, and we are currently processing supplemental information from the appraisal district,” she said. “We really can’t move forward firmly until after the tax rate is ratified. By statute, the rate [was] set Friday. Statute says that within five days after that day, then the governing body has to meet and ratify that rate, and they [the commissioners] will do that on Tuesday.”

Roe said Thursday she is going to get as much done as she can until the tax rate is ratified.

“I really hope to have information that I can send to the printers as early as maybe late Tuesday, probably Wednesday,” she said. “Once we get samples back from them, we are verifying everything. It usually takes them a day and a half to print and with luck they will be in the mail possibly Friday, but no later than Oct. 31.”

Roe said those who are concerned or want information as soon as possible can visit the tax office website and sign up for E-Alerts.

“They will have their information right then and there, and they can divide it in half and make their first-half payment as soon as it is available on the website and we can start accepting money,” she said.

Residents also can email or print a copy of their property tax bill directly from the website. Roe said another reason they cannot accept payments until the tax rate is ratified is because the rate will calculate a property tax bill directly in half, for those who want to use split-payment.

“The half-payment process requires two equal payments, it has to be half and half, and without the tax rate I can’t tell them,” she said Thursday. “We have seen the bills delayed in the past with some software issues, and they have gone out as late as Oct. 3; but it will still give people a full month to get ready for that first-half payment if that is the option they want.”

Once residents receive their bills in the mail, they can submit their payment in person or by mail. Roe requests that people incorporate a payment stub so they know exactly what the payment is for.

“If they are going to mail it, our mail goes to Houston before it is postmarked. So mailing it on the last day, you won’t hit the postmark, it is not going to be accurate and we have to use the postmark,” she said. “I would encourage people to take the steps two or three days in advance. We also have two drop boxes, one at the front door and one at the drive-through.”

For more information, visit the tax office website at brazostax.org, or email taxoffice@brazoscounty.tx.gov, or call 775-9930.