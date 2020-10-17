 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Brazos County Sheriff's Office warns of COVID text message scam
0 comments

Brazos County Sheriff's Office warns of COVID text message scam

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a scam that’s circulating through text message.

Officials said the message says the recipient has been selected to receive $1,200 through a COVID-19 fund but requires people to click a link to accept the payment.

The link leads to a site designed to collect personal information, authorities said, and the sender is using a cloned phone number.

Officials encourage anyone who has received such a text to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 361-4900.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert