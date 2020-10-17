Brazos County Sheriff's Office warns of COVID text message scam

The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a scam that’s circulating through text message.

Officials said the message says the recipient has been selected to receive $1,200 through a COVID-19 fund but requires people to click a link to accept the payment.

The link leads to a site designed to collect personal information, authorities said, and the sender is using a cloned phone number.

Officials encourage anyone who has received such a text to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 361-4900.