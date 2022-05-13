Brazos County Sheriff's Office reports custodial death

A 44-year-old Hearne man died Friday morning after being transported from the Brazos County Detention Center to St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital in Bryan following his arrest, according to the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office.

The College Station Police Department detained the man on Thursday at 11:23 p.m., and he was arrested on charges including possession of a controlled substance and failure to identify/giving false information, according to the press release.

Jail staff checked on the man at 7:57 a.m. and he appeared to be in medical distress, according to the release. Medical staff performed lifesaving efforts, and emergency medical services arrived at 8:06, the release states. Bryan EMS transported the man to the hospital at 8:38, where he was pronounced dead at 8:53 a.m., according to the release.

The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office will conduct an internal investigation, and the Texas Rangers will investigate as well, according to the release. A custodial death report will be forwarded to the Texas attorney general after the investigations conclude, the release states.