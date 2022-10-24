Brazos County seeks passage of two transportation propositions on November ballot

Brazos County has two propositions on the November 8 ballot to fund transportation projects — a $100 million transportation bond election as well as a special election for an additional $10 vehicle registration fee for residents.

Proposition A is for a $100 million transportation bond program which consists of eight transportation projects to improve and maintain roads and bridges. If approved, the county would contribute $100 million toward the projects, along with funds being allocated from the Bryan-College Station Metropolitan Planning Organization and the Texas Department of Transportation.

Brazos County Judge Duane Peters said Brazos County is routinely among the top 20 fastest growing counties in the state by percentage.

“Brazos County’s population grew 18.9% from the 195,671 people who lived here in 2010 to 233,000, according to the 2020 US Census. For comparison, the population in the US grew 6.5% and the population in Texas grew 16.3% during that same period. An estimated 11 people move into Brazos County every day,” Peters stated.

“As more and more people choose to take advantage of all that Brazos County has to offer, diligence is required to ensure that the transportation infrastructure will be in place to serve both existing and future residents. We have seen our roads get more congested, leading to longer commutes and delays to our first responders heading to emergencies.”

Proposition A is part of the Brazos County Transportation Road Improvement Program. It would fund improvements to widen, resurface, and upgrade roads and bridges throughout the community to increase safety, reduce traffic, and divert cross-county travelers away from schools and neighborhoods, Peters said.

“Working closely with elected officials and staff from cities within Brazos County, we were able identify critical local roadway needs. Proposition A, if approved by the voters, will fund more than seven major projects throughout the county from state highways to critical interchanges,” the release stated. “The projects in Proposition A have the potential to leverage more than $740 Million in funding throughout the county that improve the quality of life of every resident.”

Daniel Rudge, executive director for the B-CS Metropolitan Planning Organization, said all of the projects that were selected for the bond program were vetted through the MPO.

“The projects that were selected represent those that received the highest rating from the MPO, [and] when we did the rankings we included public input,” Rudge said. “The public has told us these are the projects that are the most important to them and these are the ones on the bond program.”

The eight bond projects by rank include: Texas 6 to William D. Fitch, which would widen the roadway; Texas 21 to Texas 47, which would have interchange improvements; Texas 47 to F.M. 2818, which would widen to a five-lane roadway; F.M. 60 to Texas 6 North, which would widen the roadway; improvements from George Bush Drive to Wellborn Road; improvements from Arrington Road to Texas 6; Associates Avenue to F.M. 158, which would widen the roadway; and various county road reconstruction/improvements.

“What this $100 million bond package does is obtain the local funds to obtain state and federal funds to put in important projects identified by the citizens of Brazos County,” Rudge said. “We have heard over and over again that transportation is an issue in Brazos County and we are trying to be proactive in addressing those concerns.”

Peters said Monday the improvements from George Bush Drive to Wellborn Road specifically total $100 million — while other entities have contributed $63 million of that total — the county would contribute $15 million if the bond passes.

The Texas Transportation Commission, which oversees statewide activities of TxDOT, committed $25 million of the $63 million, which is contingent on this bond passing, Peters said.

“If the bond issue doesn’t pass, to where the county wouldn’t have the $15 million, my feeling is the $25 million goes away, so we would go back to being $40 million short,” he said.

“I hope that the voters recognize how important those transportation projects are for this bond issue. There is $80 million toward on system roads, and they are all really important to the citizens of Brazos County. I hope that even though there was a lot of contention and issue with trying to get a tax rate settled, I hope that doesn’t impact us negatively on the bond.”

Proposition B calls for an additional $10 vehicle registration fee. Rudge said the funds would go to support projects identified by the county’s Regional Mobility Authority. Residents would see an additional $10 fee when they register their vehicles that pay the road and bridge fee, he said. For example horse trailers and other farm vehicles would be exempt from the fee; however it would apply to passenger vehicles and heavy duty trucks that are on the roadways.

“It is not a road and bridge fee,” he said. “The RMA has identified three projects that they would use these funds toward and generate $1.4 million on an annual basis. They would be focused on looking at how they can make low-cost improvements to the intersection of Arrington and State Highway 40, which is similar but not the same as what is in the bond program,” he said. “They would also be looking at access in and around the RELLIS Campus. That is becoming a big safety issue because the high speeds on SH 47 and SH 21; and the eastern inner loop is extending F.M. 2818 from where it currently ends on State Highway 6 on the north side of the county down to William D. Fitch.”

These three projects are similar to the ones on the bond project list, but they would require in-depth maintenance and upkeep over time with partnership between RMA, MPO and TxDOT, Rudge said.

For more information, visit brazoscountytx.gov.

Early voting ends on Nov. 4. The general election is Nov. 8.