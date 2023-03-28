Brazos County is seeking input from Bryan and College Station residents about broadband access in their communities.

Barbara Smith, public communications officer for the county, said one of the many things the county learned from the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, was that there are “Brazos County residents who do not have adequate broadband access.”

“Brazos County is conducting a survey to evaluate current broadband access throughout the county,” she said Monday. “Survey results will help determine both current and future needs to ensure all Brazos County residents and businesses have adequate service.”

Smith said they want to make sure to reach as many Brazos County residents and business owners as possible.

To fill out the residential survey, visit surveymonkey.com/r/9JB77KH.

To fill out the business survey, visit surveymonkey.com/r/GMM5FY6.

For more information, contact Smith via email at BASmith@brazoscountytx.gov.