Brazos County residents buy in on $785M Mega Millions

Brazos County residents took their chances Tuesday night to see if they had any luck in winning the $785 million Mega Millions prize, the sixth largest in U.S. history.

Barbara Reed of College Station bought a Mega Millions ticket at the Shell Gas Station on Southwest Parkway East in College Station on Tuesday night. She said she wanted to kill time between errands and stopped to buy $6 worth of tickets. She also participated in July in the Mega Millions and purchased $6 worth of tickets.

“I am pretty realistic about the fact I am not going to win, but at the same time it is kind of just that stupid, fun, because-you-can thing to do. You can’t win if you don’t play,” she said. “It feels like a little much if you go beyond $6 worth. It is like a one-in-three million chance that you could win?”

The odds are actually a much more miserable 1 in 302.6 million of winning the top prize, according to the Associated Press.

Reed works as a nurse and said she and her husband enjoy serving and taking care of people in the community. If she won the jackpot, she said she would pay off their debt and then become an “angel investor.”

“An angel investor, like a secret Santa type of person in the background and do something good and not have to put your name on it and just secretly go around and do good things for people,” she said. “That just sounds like the best job in the world. Doesn’t that sound great? To just make people happy for a living.”

Reed said it might be hard for nurses who win big amounts of money to stay in the business due to liability issues.

“A lot of people in health care will step away for liability purposes,” she said. “I don’t think I could be in health care still if I did win, which is sad. But I would be able to trade it for being able to help society.”

The 10 biggest lottery jackpots ever are all larger than $687 million and been won since 2016, according to the Associated Press. The largest Mega Millions jackpot was more than $1.5 billion, won in 2018, and a jackpot surpassing $1.3 billion was won in Illinois in July 2022, according to AP.

Denise Schmidt, assistant manager of the Exxon Express Market gas station on West Villa Maria Road and North Harvey Mitchell Parkway in Bryan, said by 7 p.m. they had sold $275 worth with 37 tickets.

“Last time the [Mega Millions] was up like that [in July], we had a line out the door for two hours. We sold 1,400 tickets in an eight-hour shift,” she recalled. “I am glad it isn’t like that this time.”

Alexis King of Bryan purchased her tickets at the Exxon Express Market on Tuesday night and was hopeful for a win.

“I only participate when it gets really large and people go crazy. You can’t win if you don’t buy one, right?” she said. “I spent $2 or $4 back in the July Mega Millions. I don’t spend much. All you need is one ticket to win. This time I spent $4 on tickets for myself, for another friend $2 and for another friend $4. There is so much to do with [the money], but I would call my friends and spread it around. There is so much I could do to help people.”

According to the Associated Press, there have been 22 straight drawings without a winner. The $785 million jackpot is for a winner who chooses to be paid through an annuity over 29 years; nearly all winners opt for a cash payout, which would be an estimated $395 million, according to AP.

The jackpot is the largest since someone in California won a record $2.04 billion Powerball prize Nov. 8. There still has not been an announced winner of that jackpot, according to AP.

Darcy Lindsey, general manager of Murphy USA gas station on Briarcrest Drive in Bryan, said as of 4 p.m. Tuesday they had sold over $300 worth with 150 tickets. She said people usually buy the quick picks of $10 or $20 worth.

“People that come in have promised me a new vehicle if they win or that I can retire with them,” she chuckled. “Our regulars always say, ‘If I win, you win.’ That would be awesome. We hope it is one of them.”

The winning numbers in Tuesday’s drawing were 25-29-33-41-44-18.