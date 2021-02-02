Brazos County reports fewer than 100 new daily COVID-19 cases for first time in 2021

For the first time this year, Brazos County health officials reported fewer than 100 new daily COVID-19 cases as two COVID-related deaths and 61 new cases of the virus were reported among county residents on Tuesday.

The latest deaths include a woman in her 50s and a man in his 70s. Both were hospitalized.

No other details were released about the people who died, per the Brazos County Health District’s policy on patient privacy. To date, 179 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.

Tuesday was the first time since Dec. 30 that health officials reported fewer than 100 new daily COVID-19 cases in Brazos County and it's the fewest number of new cases since 53 were reported on Dec. 21, 2020.

With Tuesday’s new cases, the county’s overall number of cases recorded since the pandemic began rose to 15,773.

Of those, 1,480 cases were active on Tuesday, a decrease of 40 from the day before. Officials said 14,114 cases are considered recovered.

Fifty-one Brazos County residents were hospitalized Tuesday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said, which is eight more than the day before.