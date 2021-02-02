Brazos County reports fewer than 100 new daily COVID-19 cases for first time in 2021

For the first time this year, Brazos County health officials reported fewer than 100 new daily COVID-19 cases as two COVID-related deaths and 61 new cases of the virus were reported among county residents on Tuesday.
The latest deaths include a woman in her 50s and a man in his 70s. Both were hospitalized.
No other details were released about the people who died, per the Brazos County Health District’s policy on patient privacy. To date, 179 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.
Tuesday was the first time since Dec. 30 that health officials reported fewer than 100 new daily COVID-19 cases in Brazos County and it's the fewest number of new cases since 53 were reported on Dec. 21, 2020.
With Tuesday’s new cases, the county’s overall number of cases recorded since the pandemic began rose to 15,773.
Of those, 1,480 cases were active on Tuesday, a decrease of 40 from the day before. Officials said 14,114 cases are considered recovered.
Fifty-one Brazos County residents were hospitalized Tuesday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said, which is eight more than the day before.
Bryan-College Station hospitals were at 87% capacity, and intensive care units were at 123% occupancy, according to the Brazos County Health District.
Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 9.72% on Tuesday. Health officials said 162,201 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
There were nine new probable COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday. To date, health officials have reported 3,225 total probable cases. Of those, 425 were considered active, and 2,800 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.
Officials said 56% of the new cases reported Tuesday were among people in the 18- to 24-year-old age group.