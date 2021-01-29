Brazos County reports another COVID-related death, 143 new virus cases Friday

Brazos County health officials reported another death from COVID-19 and 143 new cases of the virus on Friday.
Officials said a man in his 40s who had been hospitalized was the latest Brazos County resident to die after contracting the virus. No other details about her were released, per the Brazos County Health District’s policy on patient privacy.
To date, 176 Brazos County residents have died from the virus, according to health department figures.
With the new cases reported Friday, the county has had a total of 15,402 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Of those, 1,522 cases were active, officials said, a decrease of 29 from Thursday’s total.
Officials said 13,704 cases are considered recovered.
Starting Monday, the Brazos Center will be used as a vaccination hub for Brazos County and 5,000 doses of the vaccine are set to be distributed to local residents within Phase 1A or 1B next week.
The vaccination hub at the Brazos Center is by appointment only and walk-ins will be turned away. Those who qualify under the 1A or 1B designation can go to BrazosHealth.org to get put on the waiting list. Once on the list, they will then be contacted via email to set an appointment.
Thirty-seven Brazos County residents were hospitalized Friday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, which is two fewer than the day before.
Bryan-College Station hospitals were at 95% capacity, and intensive care units were at 129% occupancy, according to the Brazos County Health District.
Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 9.68% on Friday. Health officials said 159,103 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
There were 55 new probable COVID-19 cases reported Friday. To date, health officials have reported 3,170 total probable cases. Of those, 416 were considered active, and 2,754 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.
Officials said 25% of the new cases reported Friday were among people in the 18- to 24-year-old age group.