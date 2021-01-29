Brazos County reports another COVID-related death, 143 new virus cases Friday

Brazos County health officials reported another death from COVID-19 and 143 new cases of the virus on Friday.

Officials said a man in his 40s who had been hospitalized was the latest Brazos County resident to die after contracting the virus. No other details about her were released, per the Brazos County Health District’s policy on patient privacy.

To date, 176 Brazos County residents have died from the virus, according to health department figures.

With the new cases reported Friday, the county has had a total of 15,402 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Of those, 1,522 cases were active, officials said, a decrease of 29 from Thursday’s total.

Officials said 13,704 cases are considered recovered.

Starting Monday, the Brazos Center will be used as a vaccination hub for Brazos County and 5,000 doses of the vaccine are set to be distributed to local residents within Phase 1A or 1B next week.