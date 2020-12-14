Brazos County reports 98 new COVID-19 cases Monday

Brazos County health officials reported 98 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

The county has recorded 10,628 overall cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March. Of those, Brazos County health officials said, 1,127 remained active Friday, an increase of 26 from Sunday’s total.

Brazos County Health District officials said 9,379 people had recovered from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus as of Monday, which is 72 more than from the day before.

Officials said 39% of the new cases reported Monday were among people in the 18- to 24-year-old age group.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Twenty-three Brazos County residents who have tested positive for the virus were hospitalized as of Monday, which is two fewer than Sunday’s total. Brazos County’s hospital capacity was at 84%, according to the health department, with intensive care units in the county 79% full.

Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 9.29% on Monday. Health officials said 114,402 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.