Brazos County reports 95 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.

Brazos County health officials reported 95 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.
This is the highest number of new cases reported in a single day in Brazos County since Oct. 8.
The county has recorded 8,342 overall cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Of those, Brazos County health officials said 716 were considered active Thursday, an increase of 56 from Wednesday’s total.
Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 7,547 people had recovered from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus as of Thursday, an increase of 39 from the day before.
Twenty-six Brazos County residents who have tested positive for the virus were hospitalized as of Thursday. Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy was at 85% on Thursday, and intensive care units were at 77% capacity, health officials said. Those numbers include all patients, not just those with COVID-19.
Support Local Journalism
Officials said 35% of the new cases reported Thursday were among people ages 18 to 24.
There were seven new probable COVID-19 cases reported Thursday. To date, health officials have reported 1,303 total probable cases. Of those, 222 were considered active, and 1,081 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.
Brazos County’s total positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases to viral tests — was 8.9% on Thursday.
Health officials said 93,739 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
To date, 79 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19.
The Brazos County Health District will be holding a press conference Thursday at 2:30 p.m. to discuss Brazos County’s COVID-19 situation, hospitalizations, flu season and virus prevention tips.
Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial
Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial
Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial
Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial
Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial
Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial
Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial
Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial
Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial
Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial
Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial
Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial
Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial
Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial
Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial
Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial
Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial
Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial
Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial
Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial
Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial
Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.