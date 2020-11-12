 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Brazos County reports 95 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.
0 comments
breaking top story

Brazos County reports 95 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Brazos County Health Department
Eagle file photo

Brazos County health officials reported 95 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.

This is the highest number of new cases reported in a single day in Brazos County since Oct. 8.

The county has recorded 8,342 overall cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Of those, Brazos County health officials said 716 were considered active Thursday, an increase of 56 from Wednesday’s total.

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 7,547 people had recovered from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus as of Thursday, an increase of 39 from the day before.

Twenty-six Brazos County residents who have tested positive for the virus were hospitalized as of Thursday. Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy was at 85% on Thursday, and intensive care units were at 77% capacity, health officials said. Those numbers include all patients, not just those with COVID-19.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Officials said 35% of the new cases reported Thursday were among people ages 18 to 24.

There were seven new probable COVID-19 cases reported Thursday. To date, health officials have reported 1,303 total probable cases. Of those, 222 were considered active, and 1,081 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.

Brazos County’s total positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases to viral tests — was 8.9% on Thursday.

Health officials said 93,739 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.

To date, 79 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19.

The Brazos County Health District will be holding a press conference Thursday at 2:30 p.m. to discuss Brazos County’s COVID-19 situation, hospitalizations, flu season and virus prevention tips.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert