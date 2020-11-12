Brazos County reports 95 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.

Brazos County health officials reported 95 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.

This is the highest number of new cases reported in a single day in Brazos County since Oct. 8.

The county has recorded 8,342 overall cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Of those, Brazos County health officials said 716 were considered active Thursday, an increase of 56 from Wednesday’s total.

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 7,547 people had recovered from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus as of Thursday, an increase of 39 from the day before.

Twenty-six Brazos County residents who have tested positive for the virus were hospitalized as of Thursday. Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy was at 85% on Thursday, and intensive care units were at 77% capacity, health officials said. Those numbers include all patients, not just those with COVID-19.

Officials said 35% of the new cases reported Thursday were among people ages 18 to 24.