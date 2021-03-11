Brazos County reports 91 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

Brazos County health officials reported 91 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Thursday.

With Thursday’s new cases, the county’s overall number of cases recorded since the pandemic began rose to 18,031.

Of those, 869 cases were active on Thursday, an increase of one from the day before. Officials said 16,941 cases are considered recovered. County health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

Twenty-six Brazos County residents were hospitalized Thursday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said, which is the same as the day before.

Bryan-College Station hospitals were at 94% capacity, and intensive care units were at 79% occupancy, according to the Brazos County Health District.

Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 9.35% on Thursday. Health officials said 192,786 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.