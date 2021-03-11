 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Brazos County reports 91 new COVID-19 cases Thursday
0 comments
breaking

Brazos County reports 91 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Brazos County Health Department
Eagle file photo

Brazos County health officials reported 91 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Thursday.

With Thursday’s new cases, the county’s overall number of cases recorded since the pandemic began rose to 18,031.

Of those, 869 cases were active on Thursday, an increase of one from the day before. Officials said 16,941 cases are considered recovered. County health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

Twenty-six Brazos County residents were hospitalized Thursday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said, which is the same as the day before.

Bryan-College Station hospitals were at 94% capacity, and intensive care units were at 79% occupancy, according to the Brazos County Health District.

Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 9.35% on Thursday. Health officials said 192,786 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.

There were 33 new probable COVID-19 cases reported Thursday. To date, health officials have reported 3,794 total probable cases. Of those, 170 were considered active, and 3,624 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.

Officials said 79% of the new cases reported Thursday were among people in the 18- to 24-year-old age group.

To date, 221 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP-NORC poll: Pandemic stirs up heartache, hope

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Brazos County grand jury indicts 57
Crime

Brazos County grand jury indicts 57

A College Station man accused of seriously injuring a baby, a man police say robbed a College Station convenience store and a Bryan man who allegedly violated a protective order multiple times were among 57 people indicted this week by a Brazos County grand jury.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert