Brazos County reports 90 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

Brazos County health officials reported 90 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Thursday.
With Thursday’s new cases, the county’s overall number of cases recorded since the pandemic began rose to 17,162.
Of those, 635 cases were active on Thursday, an increase of 58 from the day before. Officials said 16,319 cases are considered recovered.
Twenty-seven Brazos County residents were hospitalized Thursday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said, which is six fewer than the day before.
Bryan-College Station hospitals were at 87% capacity, and intensive care units were at 110% occupancy, according to the Brazos County Health District.
Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 9.5% on Thursday. Health officials said 180,691 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
There were no new probable COVID-19 cases reported Thursday. To date, health officials have reported 3,624 total probable cases. Of those, 169 were considered active, and 3,455 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.
Officials said 64% of the new cases reported Thursday were among people in the 18- to 24-year-old age group.
To date, 208 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.