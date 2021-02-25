Brazos County reports 90 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

Brazos County health officials reported 90 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Thursday.

With Thursday’s new cases, the county’s overall number of cases recorded since the pandemic began rose to 17,162.

Of those, 635 cases were active on Thursday, an increase of 58 from the day before. Officials said 16,319 cases are considered recovered.

Twenty-seven Brazos County residents were hospitalized Thursday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said, which is six fewer than the day before.

Bryan-College Station hospitals were at 87% capacity, and intensive care units were at 110% occupancy, according to the Brazos County Health District.

Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 9.5% on Thursday. Health officials said 180,691 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.