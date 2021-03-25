Brazos County reports 88 new COVID-19 cases Thursday; total case count adjusted

Brazos County health officials reported 88 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Thursday and also adjusted the total case count.

Health officials added 2,029 positive cases to its tally of cases to account for a reporting issue with the testing location at St. Teresa's Catholic Church in Bryan from Jan. 12 through March 12.

All but 32 of these cases are counted as recovered and are included in that number, health officials said. The total number of COVID-19 tests has also been updated to include all positive and negative tests related to the previously unreported numbers.

With Thursday’s new cases and the adjustment, the county’s overall number of cases recorded since the pandemic began rose to 21,002.

Of those, 974 cases were active on Thursday, an increase of 29 from the day before. Officials said 19,796 cases are considered recovered. County health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

Twenty-five Brazos County residents were hospitalized Thursday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said, which is three more than the day before.