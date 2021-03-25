Brazos County reports 88 new COVID-19 cases Thursday; total case count adjusted

Brazos County health officials reported 88 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Thursday and also adjusted the total case count.
Health officials added 2,029 positive cases to its tally of cases to account for a reporting issue with the testing location at St. Teresa's Catholic Church in Bryan from Jan. 12 through March 12.
All but 32 of these cases are counted as recovered and are included in that number, health officials said. The total number of COVID-19 tests has also been updated to include all positive and negative tests related to the previously unreported numbers.
With Thursday’s new cases and the adjustment, the county’s overall number of cases recorded since the pandemic began rose to 21,002.
Of those, 974 cases were active on Thursday, an increase of 29 from the day before. Officials said 19,796 cases are considered recovered. County health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.
Twenty-five Brazos County residents were hospitalized Thursday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said, which is three more than the day before.
Bryan-College Station hospitals were at 81% capacity, and intensive care units were at 88% occupancy, according to the Brazos County Health District.
Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 8.5% on Thursday. Health officials said 223,298 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
There were nine new probable COVID-19 cases reported Thursday. To date, health officials have reported 3,863 total probable cases. Of those, 69 were considered active, and 3,794 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.
Officials said 59% of the new cases reported Thursday were among people in the 18- to 24-year-old age group.
To date, 232 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.