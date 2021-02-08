Brazos County reports 84 new COVID-19 cases Monday; active cases continue to decline

Brazos County health officials reported 84 new cases of the virus among county residents on Monday as the number of active cases in the county continued to decline.

The county has reported 16,355 cases of the virus among residents since the pandemic began. Of those, 1,424 cases were active Monday, officials said, a decrease of 28 from Sunday’s total. Officials said 14,750 cases are considered recovered.

Forty-one Brazos County residents were hospitalized Monday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, which is the same as the day before.

Bryan-College Station hospitals were at 87% capacity, and intensive care units were at 133% occupancy, according to the Brazos County Health District.

Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 9.7% on Monday. Health officials said 168,608 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.

There were 31 new probable COVID-19 cases reported Monday. To date, health officials have reported 3,386 total probable cases. Of those, 401 were considered active, and 2,985 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.