Brazos County health officials reported 80 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
The county now has 3,200 total cases. Of the total cases, 1,071 are considered active, which is 45 fewer than Tuesday’s total; 2,093 people have recovered, which is 125 more than Tuesday’s total.
Health officials said Wednesday that 24,953 tests for COVID-19 have been administered by Brazos County health care providers, which is 251 more than Tuesday’s total.
There were 31 Brazos County residents hospitalized Wednesday, which is one more than Tuesday’s total. Three people were discharged from the hospital. Health officials said Wednesday that Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 76%, and the ICU bed capacity is at 86%.
To date, 36 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.