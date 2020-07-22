Brazos County health officials reported 80 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
The county now has 3,522 total cases. Of the total cases, 896 are considered active, which is 14 fewer than Tuesday’s total; 2,584 have recovered, which is 94 more than Tuesday’s total.
There were 23 Brazos County residents hospitalized Wednesday, which is two fewer than Tuesday’s total. Six people were discharged from the hospital. Health officials said Wednesday that Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 74%, and the ICU bed occupancy is at 73%.
Health officials said Wednesday that 26,460 tests for COVID-19 have been administered by Brazos County health care providers, which is 156 more than Tuesday’s total.
Health officials said Wednesday that 414 tests were conducted on July 7 and 8 at the mobile collection site at the Brazos County Expo Complex. Of the 414 tests, 40 were positive. Health officials said those positive cases will be included in Brazos County's daily case count over the next couple of days, as the health district processes the cases.
To date, 42 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19. The last two deaths were reported on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.