Brazos County reports 80 new COVID-19 cases Friday

Brazos County health officials reported 80 new COVID-19 cases Friday.

The county has recorded 8,944 overall cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Of those, Brazos County health officials said 970 were considered active Friday, an increase of 48 from Thursday’s total.

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 7,890 people had recovered from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus as of Friday, an increase of 32 from the day before.

Officials said 48% of the new cases reported Friday were among people ages 18 to 24.

On Monday, Texas A&M officials encouraged all students to get a free COVID-19 test this week. Testing is available at eight on-campus locations for A&M students, faculty and staff members, but anyone in the community can get a free test at one of three kiosks on the A&M campus.

Brazos County’s positivity rate was 9.22% on Friday. Health officials said 97,040 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.