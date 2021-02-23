Brazos County reports 8 deaths, 59 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Brazos County health officials reported 59 new COVID-19 cases and eight virus-related deaths among county residents on Tuesday.

The latest deaths were a woman in her 40s, a woman in her 50s, two men in their 60s, two men in their 70s, a woman in her 70s, and a man in his 80s. All eight were hospitalized.

All of the deaths occurred during last week's winter storm when Brazos County health officials were not releasing new COVID-19 information.

No other details were released about the people who died, per the Brazos County Health District’s policy on patient privacy. To date, 208 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.

With Tuesday’s new cases, the county’s total number of cases recorded since the pandemic began rose to 16,947.

Of those, 552 cases were active on Tuesday, an increase of 19 from the day before. Officials said 16,187 cases are considered recovered.

Thirty-five Brazos County residents were hospitalized Tuesday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said, which is four more than the day before.