Brazos County reports 78 new COVID-19 cases Monday

Brazos County health officials reported 78 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Monday as the number of active cases in the county rose slightly, from 894 over the weekend to 910.

With the new cases reported Monday, health officials have confirmed 18,695 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began a year ago.

Officials with the Health District said 17,559 cases were considered recovered. County health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

Sixteen Brazos County residents were hospitalized Monday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus. Bryan-College Station hospitals were at 81% capacity, and intensive care units were at 88% occupancy on Monday. Those figures include all patients, not just those being treated for COVID-19.

Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 9.15% on Monday. Health officials said 204,288 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.