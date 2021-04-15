Brazos County reports 76 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

Brazos County health officials reported 76 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Thursday.

With Thursday’s new cases, the county’s overall number of cases recorded since the pandemic began rose to 21,806.

Of those, 491 cases were active on Thursday, an increase of 38 from the day before. Officials said 21,073 cases are considered recovered. County health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

Fourteen Brazos County residents were hospitalized Thursday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said, which is three fewer than the day before.

The percentage of hospitalized patients in the state’s Trauma Service Area N with COVID-19 on Wednesday was 4.17%. Other counties in that region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon counties.

Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 8.31% on Thursday. Health officials said 237,913 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.