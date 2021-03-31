 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Brazos County reports 75 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday; 26 people remain hospitalized
0 comments
breaking

Brazos County reports 75 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday; 26 people remain hospitalized

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Brazos County Health Department
Eagle file photo

Brazos County health officials reported 75 new COVID-19 cases among county residents on Wednesday.

With Wednesday’s new cases, the county’s total number of cases recorded since the pandemic began rose to 21,277.

Of those, 815 cases were active Wednesday, a decrease of 18 from the day before. Officials said 20,277 cases are considered recovered. Health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

Twenty-six Brazos County residents were hospitalized Wednesday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said, a decrease of four from the day before.

Bryan-College Station hospitals were at 81% capacity and intensive care units at 88% occupancy, according to the Brazos County Health District. Those figures include all patients, not just those being treated for COVID-19.

Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 8.47% on Wednesday. Health officials said 227,268 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.

There were 11 new probable COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday. To date, health officials have reported 3,912 total probable cases. Of those, 93 were considered active, and 3,819 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.

Officials said 37% of the new cases reported Wednesday were among people in the 18- to 24-year-old age group.

To date, 235 Brazos County residents have died after contracting COVID-19, according to figures from the Brazos County Health District.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Virus pushed US 2020 deaths beyond 3.3 million

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Brazos County grand jury indicts 58
Local News

Brazos County grand jury indicts 58

Two men arrested on charges connected to the December deaths of two people found in a College Station motel room, a Bryan man accused of stabbing another man and a Bryan man who allegedly threatened a group of people with a gun are among those indicted.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert