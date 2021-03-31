Brazos County reports 75 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday; 26 people remain hospitalized

Brazos County health officials reported 75 new COVID-19 cases among county residents on Wednesday.

With Wednesday’s new cases, the county’s total number of cases recorded since the pandemic began rose to 21,277.

Of those, 815 cases were active Wednesday, a decrease of 18 from the day before. Officials said 20,277 cases are considered recovered. Health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

Twenty-six Brazos County residents were hospitalized Wednesday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said, a decrease of four from the day before.

Bryan-College Station hospitals were at 81% capacity and intensive care units at 88% occupancy, according to the Brazos County Health District. Those figures include all patients, not just those being treated for COVID-19.

Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 8.47% on Wednesday. Health officials said 227,268 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.