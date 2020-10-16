Brazos County reports 75 new COVID-19 cases Friday

Brazos County health officials reported 75 new COVID-19 cases Friday.

The county has recorded 7,213 overall cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Of those, Brazos County health officials said 646 were considered active on Friday, an increase of 44 from Thursday’s total.

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 6,504 people had recovered from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus as of Friday, an increase of 31 from the day before.

Officials said 32% of the new cases reported Friday were among people ages 18-24.

There were 11 new probable COVID-19 cases reported Friday. To date, health officials have reported 954 total probable cases. Of those, 158 were considered active, and 796 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.

Brazos County’s total positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases to viral tests — was 8.7% on Friday.

Health officials said 82,910 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.