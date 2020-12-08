Brazos County reports 74 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Brazos County health officials reported 74 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday.

The county has recorded 9,974 overall cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March. Of those, Brazos County health officials said, 773 remained active Tuesday, an increase of 30 from Monday’s total.

Brazos County Health District officials said 9,105 people had recovered from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus as of Tuesday, an increase of 44 from the day before.

Officials said 42% of the new cases reported Tuesday were among people in the 18- to 24-year-old age group.

Twenty-four Brazos County residents who have tested positive for the virus were hospitalized as of Tuesday, which is three more than Monday’s total.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 9.34% on Tuesday. Health officials said 106,811 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.