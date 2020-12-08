Brazos County reports 74 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Brazos County health officials reported 74 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday.
The county has recorded 9,974 overall cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March. Of those, Brazos County health officials said, 773 remained active Tuesday, an increase of 30 from Monday’s total.
Brazos County Health District officials said 9,105 people had recovered from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus as of Tuesday, an increase of 44 from the day before.
Officials said 42% of the new cases reported Tuesday were among people in the 18- to 24-year-old age group.
Twenty-four Brazos County residents who have tested positive for the virus were hospitalized as of Tuesday, which is three more than Monday’s total.
Support Local Journalism
Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 9.34% on Tuesday. Health officials said 106,811 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
There were eight new probable COVID-19 cases reported Monday. To date, health officials have reported 1,856 total probable cases. Of those, 346 were considered active, and 1,510 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.
To date, 96 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19.
COVID-19 testing will be available at Brian Bachmann Park in College Station from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Thursday.
Tests are available for anyone over the age of 5 and symptoms are not required. No appointment is needed, but registration is available 24 hours in advance at texas.curativeinc.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.