Brazos County reports 74 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Brazos County health officials reported 74 new COVID-19 cases among county residents on Tuesday.

With Tuesday’s new cases, the county’s total number of cases recorded since the pandemic began rose to 18,340.

Of those, 850 cases were active Tuesday, a decrease of 23 from the day before. Officials said 17,269 cases are considered recovered. Health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

Twenty Brazos County residents were hospitalized Tuesday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said, which is four less than the day before.

Bryan-College Station hospitals were at 94% capacity and intensive care units at 79% occupancy, according to the Brazos County Health District. Those figures include all patients, not just those being treated for COVID-19.

Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 9.24% on Tuesday. Health officials said 198,501 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.