Brazos County reports 72 new COVID-19 cases Monday as active cases rebound from eight-month low

Brazos County health officials reported 72 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Monday as the number of active cases in the county increased to 458 from an eight-month low of 386 over the weekend.
It was the first time in nearly three weeks that the number of active cases increased. Prior to Saturday, the number of active cases in the county hadn’t been below 400 since Aug. 26, according to figures posted by the Brazos County Health District. The number of active cases in the county peaked at 1,858 on Jan. 17.
With the new cases reported Monday, health officials have confirmed 21,631 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began more than a year ago.
Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 20,931 cases were considered recovered. County health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.
Twenty-one Brazos County residents were hospitalized Monday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus.
The percentage of patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — which includes Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 6% on Monday. Other counties in the region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon counties,
There were 33 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the seven-county region Monday, and four intensive care unit beds were available, according to the Department of State Health Services.
Of the 537 staffed hospital beds in the region, 95 were available Monday, according to state figures.
Across the state, 2,823 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients were hospitalized for treatment.
Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 8.42% on Monday. Health officials said 232,789 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
There were no new probable COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County on Monday. To date, health officials have reported 3,948 total probable cases. Of those, 64 were considered active, and 3,884 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.
Officials said 68% of the new cases reported Monday were among people in the 18- to 24-year-old age group.
Texas A&M University recorded 106 self-reported cases of COVID-19 among students, faculty and staff members as of Friday, the last date for which figures were posted on a campus website Monday. That number is down from 212 self-reported cases on March 31. The university reported a high of 606 self-reported cases among the campus community on Feb. 5.
The university has reported 3,996 cases of the virus from on-campus testing since the start of the year, according to figures posted on the website.
To date, 242 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.
Across the state, 1,444 new cases of COVID-19 and eight virus-related deaths were reported.
State health officials have confirmed more than 2.4 million cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.