Brazos County reports 72 new COVID-19 cases Monday as active cases rebound from eight-month low

Brazos County health officials reported 72 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Monday as the number of active cases in the county increased to 458 from an eight-month low of 386 over the weekend.

It was the first time in nearly three weeks that the number of active cases increased. Prior to Saturday, the number of active cases in the county hadn’t been below 400 since Aug. 26, according to figures posted by the Brazos County Health District. The number of active cases in the county peaked at 1,858 on Jan. 17.

With the new cases reported Monday, health officials have confirmed 21,631 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 20,931 cases were considered recovered. County health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

Twenty-one Brazos County residents were hospitalized Monday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus.

The percentage of patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — which includes Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 6% on Monday. Other counties in the region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon counties,