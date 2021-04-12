Brazos County reports 72 new COVID-19 cases Monday; active cases continue to drop

Brazos County health officials reported 72 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Monday as the number of active cases in the county fell from 491 over the weekend to 458.

With the new cases reported Monday, health officials have confirmed 21,631 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 20,931 cases were considered recovered. County health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

Twenty-one Brazos County residents were hospitalized Monday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus.

Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 8.42% on Monday. Health officials said 232,789 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.

There were no new probable COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County on Monday. To date, health officials have reported 3,948 total probable cases. Of those, 64 were considered active, and 3,884 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.