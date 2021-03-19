Brazos County reports 72 new COVID-19 cases Friday

Brazos County health officials reported 72 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Friday.

With Friday’s new cases, the county’s overall number of cases recorded since the pandemic began rose to 18,617.

Of those, 894 cases were active Friday, a decrease of five from the day before. Officials said 17,497 cases are considered recovered.

This week, officials with the Brazos County Health District reported 468 new cases of the virus among county residents, a nearly 10% increase over the 426 new cases reported last week.

Eighteen Brazos County residents were hospitalized Friday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said, which is three fewer than the day before.

Bryan-College Station hospitals were at 81% capacity and intensive care units at 88% occupancy, according to the Brazos County Health District.

Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 9.19% on Friday. Health officials said 202,567 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.