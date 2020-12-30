Brazos County reports 71 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

Brazos County health officials reported 71 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
With Wednesday’s new cases, the county’s overall number of cases recorded since the pandemic began rises to 11,918. Of those, 1,125 cases were active on Wednesday, a decrease of 37 from the day before. Officials said 10,661 cases are considered recovered.
Forty-eight people were hospitalized in Bryan-College Station for treatment related to the virus, two fewer than Tuesday’s total, according to the health department. Brazos County hospitals were at 81% capacity, and intensive care units were 96% full on Wednesday, according to the health department. Those figures include all patients, not just those being treated for COVID-19.
A surge in COVID-19-related hospitalizations across the Brazos Valley has triggered tighter restrictions on restaurants and retail businesses, closed area bars and halted elective medical procedures in the region.
Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 9.32% on Wednesday. Health officials said 127,835 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
There were 125 new probable COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday. To date, health officials have reported 2,355 total probable cases. Of those, 377 were considered active, and 1,978 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.
Officials said 8% of the new cases reported Wednesday were among people in the 18- to 24-year-old age group.
To date, 132 Brazos County residents have died from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, according to county figures.