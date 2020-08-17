Brazos County reports 7 new COVID-19 cases Monday

Brazos County health officials reported seven new COVID-19 cases on Monday. This is the first time Brazos County has reported less than 10 daily new cases since June 8.
The county now has 4,192 total cases. Of the total cases, 256 are considered active, which is seven less than Sunday’s total; 3,885 have recovered, which is 14 more than Thursday’s total.
Health officials said Monday that 36,276 tests for COVID-19 have been administered by Brazos County health care providers, which is the same as Sunday’s total.
Brazos County’s total positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases to viral tests — is 11.56.
There were 18 Brazos County residents hospitalized Monday, which is five more than Sunday’s total. Health officials said Monday that Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 67%, and the ICU bed occupancy is at 61%. Those numbers include all patients, not just those with COVID-19.
To date, 51 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19.
