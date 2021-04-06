 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Brazos County reports 7 deaths, 50 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday
0 comments
breaking top story

Brazos County reports 7 deaths, 50 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Brazos County Health Department
Eagle file photo

Brazos County health officials reported 50 new COVID-19 cases and seven virus-related deaths among county residents on Tuesday.

The latest deaths were five people who were hospitalized — three men in their 40s, a woman in her 60s and a woman in her 70s — and two who were at home — a man in his 60s and a man in his 70s. To date, 242 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.

With Tuesday’s new cases, the county’s total number of cases recorded since the pandemic began rose to 21,403.

Of those, 625 cases were active Tuesday, a decrease of four from the day before. Officials said 20,536 cases are considered recovered. Health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

The Madisonville Police Department hosted a celebration of life and tree dedication for Madisonville Police Sgt. Hector Camarillo on Monday, the anniversary of his unexpected death on April 5, 2020.

Twenty-five Brazos County residents were hospitalized Tuesday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said, which is five fewer than the day before.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Brazos County Health District is now reporting the percentage of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state’s Trauma Service Area N, which includes Brazos County and six surrounding counties. The percentage of hospitalized patients in the region with COVID-19 on Monday was 6.56% Other counties in that region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon counties.

Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 8.44% on Tuesday. Health officials said 229,422 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.

There were no new probable COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday. To date, health officials have reported 3,923 total probable cases. Of those, 80 were considered active, and 3,843 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.

Officials said 14% of the new cases reported Tuesday were among people in the 18- to 24-year-old age group.

Dozens of Bryan city leaders welcomed new Fire Chief Richard Giusti as he was sworn in Thursday afternoon. Giusti, who is replacing retired Fire Chief Randy McGregor, was previously at the San Antonio Fire Department where he served as the Assistant Fire Chief. As he settles into the new position, Giusti said he wants to have a 90 day period in which he talks to every firefighter about what they like and dislike about the department, what they would do differently if they were in his shoes, and what their short and long term goals are. Giusti said this effort to get to know people’s thoughts will help him know if changes are needed in the near future. Giusti is a former Master Sergeant in the United States Air Force and has served as an instructor at Louisiana State University’s National Center for Biological Training and San Antonio College.
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

IMF upgrades 2021 global growth forecast to 6%

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert