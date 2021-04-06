Brazos County reports 7 deaths, 50 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Brazos County health officials reported 50 new COVID-19 cases and seven virus-related deaths among county residents on Tuesday.

The latest deaths were five people who were hospitalized — three men in their 40s, a woman in her 60s and a woman in her 70s — and two who were at home — a man in his 60s and a man in his 70s. To date, 242 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.

With Tuesday’s new cases, the county’s total number of cases recorded since the pandemic began rose to 21,403.

Of those, 625 cases were active Tuesday, a decrease of four from the day before. Officials said 20,536 cases are considered recovered. Health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

Twenty-five Brazos County residents were hospitalized Tuesday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said, which is five fewer than the day before.

