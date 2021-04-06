Brazos County reports 7 deaths, 50 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Brazos County health officials reported 50 new COVID-19 cases and seven virus-related deaths among county residents on Tuesday.
The latest deaths were five people who were hospitalized — three men in their 40s, a woman in her 60s and a woman in her 70s — and two who were at home — a man in his 60s and a man in his 70s. To date, 242 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.
With Tuesday’s new cases, the county’s total number of cases recorded since the pandemic began rose to 21,403.
Of those, 625 cases were active Tuesday, a decrease of four from the day before. Officials said 20,536 cases are considered recovered. Health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.
Twenty-five Brazos County residents were hospitalized Tuesday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said, which is five fewer than the day before.
The Brazos County Health District is now reporting the percentage of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state’s Trauma Service Area N, which includes Brazos County and six surrounding counties. The percentage of hospitalized patients in the region with COVID-19 on Monday was 6.56% Other counties in that region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon counties.
Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 8.44% on Tuesday. Health officials said 229,422 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
There were no new probable COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday. To date, health officials have reported 3,923 total probable cases. Of those, 80 were considered active, and 3,843 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.
Officials said 14% of the new cases reported Tuesday were among people in the 18- to 24-year-old age group.