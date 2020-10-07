 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Brazos County reports 69 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday
0 comments
breaking top story

Brazos County reports 69 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Brazos County Health Department
Eagle file photo

Brazos County health officials reported 69 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

The county now has recorded 6,794 overall cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Of those, Brazos County health officials said, 616 were considered active on Wednesday, an increase of 16 from Tuesday’s total.

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 6,118 people had recovered from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus as of Wednesday, an increase of 56 from the day before.

There were two new probable COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday. To date, health officials have reported 814 total probable cases. Of those, 140 were considered active, and 674 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Of the 69 new cases reported Wednesday, health district officials said 56.5% were among people between the ages of 18 and 24.

Brazos County’s total positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases to viral tests — was 8.96% on Wednesday.

Health officials said 75,792 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.

Thirteen Brazos County residents who have tested positive for the virus were hospitalized on Wednesday. Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy was at 79%, and intensive care units were at 58% capacity on Tuesday, health officials said. Those numbers include all patients, not just those with COVID-19.

To date, 60 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19.

Free COVID-19 testing is available through Saturday at Santa Teresa Catholic Church in Bryan. Participants don’t need an ID and do not have to get out of their vehicles. Walk-up testing is also available. The testing will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. The church is at 1212 Lucky St.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert