Brazos County reports 66 new COVID-19 cases Friday as active cases decline

Brazos County health officials reported 66 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Friday.

With Friday’s new cases, the county’s overall number of cases recorded since the pandemic began rose to 21,068.

Of those, 909 cases were active Friday, a decrease of 65 from the day before. Officials said 19,927 cases are considered recovered. Health department officials consider all cases older than two weeks to be recovered.

Brazos County Health District officials reported 422 new cases of the virus this week, a 9.8% decline from the 468 new cases reported last week.

Twenty-five Brazos County residents were hospitalized Friday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said, which is the same as the day before.

Bryan-College Station hospitals were at 81% capacity and intensive care units at 88% occupancy, according to the Brazos County Health District.

Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 8.5% on Friday. Health officials said 224,031 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.