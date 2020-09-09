Brazos County reports 64 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

Brazos County health officials reported 64 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.
The county now has 5,506 total cases. Of those, health officials said, 1,025 were considered active Wednesday, an increase of 16 from Tuesday’s total. Health officials estimated 4,424 people had recovered as of Wednesday.
Health officials said 69% of the new cases reported Wednesday are people between the ages of 18 and 24.
According to the health district, 51,230 tests for COVID-19 have been administered by Brazos County health care providers, which is 223 more than Tuesday’s total.
There were nine new probable COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday. To date, health officials have reported 442 total probable cases. Of those, 79 are considered active and 363 are recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.
Brazos County’s total positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases to viral tests — is 10.75%.
Health officials said Tuesday that Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy was at 63% and intensive care units were at 63% capacity. Those numbers include all patients, not just those with COVID-19.
To date, 57 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19.
5th Annual 9/11 Memorial Ride
5th Annual 9/11 Memorial Ride
5th Annual 9/11 Memorial Ride
5th Annual 9/11 Memorial Ride
5th Annual 9/11 Memorial Ride
5th Annual 9/11 Memorial Ride
5th Annual 9/11 Memorial Ride
5th Annual 9/11 Memorial Ride
5th Annual 9/11 Memorial Ride
5th Annual 9/11 Memorial Ride
5th Annual 9/11 Memorial Ride
5th Annual 9/11 Memorial Ride
5th Annual 9/11 Memorial Ride
5th Annual 9/11 Memorial Ride
5th Annual 9/11 Memorial Ride
5th Annual 9/11 Memorial Ride
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.