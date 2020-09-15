Brazos County reports 64 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Brazos County health officials reported 64 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.
The county now has 5,807 total cases. Of those, health officials said, 1,035 were considered active Tuesday, an increase of 11 from Monday’s total. Health officials said 4,714 people had recovered from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus as of Tuesday, an increase of 53.
Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 84% of the new cases reported Tuesday were people between the ages of 18 and 24.
According to the health district, 56,917 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers, which is 1,287 more than Monday’s total.
There were nine new probable COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday. To date, health officials have reported 557 total probable cases. Of those, 132 were considered active and 425 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.
Brazos County’s total positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases to viral tests — was 10.21% on Tuesday.
Health officials said Tuesday that Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy was at 64%, and intensive care units were at 55% capacity. Those numbers include all patients, not just those with COVID-19.
To date, 58 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19. No new deaths have been reported since Thursday.
Five free mobile COVID-19 testing sites — three in College Station and two in Bryan — will be set up in Brazos County this month.
Testing is available for anyone over age 5. No appointments are needed. Walk-up or drive-up testing is available. Patients do not have to have symptoms or be Brazos County residents to be tested. Patients are asked to bring a picture ID, driver’s license or other form of identification when being tested.
The testing sites:
• Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in College Station, from noon to 8 p.m. through Friday.
• Lincoln Recreation Center in College Station from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
• New Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Bryan from noon to 8 p.m. Monday through Sept. 25.
• Henderson Park in Bryan from noon to 8 p.m. Sept. 26 and 27.
• Brazos Fellowship in College Station from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 28-Oct. 1.
For more information, visit the Brazos County Emergency Operations Center website at brazosceoc.org.
