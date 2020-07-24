Brazos County health officials reported 64 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.
The county now has 3,635 total cases. Of the total cases, 734 are considered active, which is 133 fewer than Thursday’s total; 2,858 have recovered, which is 197 more than Thursday’s total.
Health officials said Friday that 26,904 tests for COVID-19 have been administered by Brazos County health care providers, which is 220 more than Thursday’s total. Brazos County’s total positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases to viral tests — is 13.52.
There were 17 Brazos County residents hospitalized Friday, which is one fewer than Thursday’s total. Three people were discharged from the hospital. Health officials said Friday that Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 73%, and the ICU bed occupancy is at 69%.
To date, 43 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19. The latest death was reported on Thursday.
The Brazos County Health District will hold a press conference on Friday at 2 p.m. to discuss the reopening of schools and hospital capacity. The news conference can be seen at theeagle.com or on our Facebook page.
