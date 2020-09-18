Brazos County reports 63 new COVID-19 cases Friday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Brazos County health officials reported 63 new COVID-19 cases Friday.

The county now has 5,996 total cases. Of those, health officials said, 896 were considered active Friday, a decrease of 62 from Thursday’s total. Health officials said 5,041 people had recovered from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus as of Friday, an increase of 125.

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 78% of the new cases reported Friday were people between the ages of 18 and 24.

According to the health district, 60,129 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers, which is 247 more than Thursday’s total.

There were five new probable COVID-19 cases reported Friday. To date, health officials have reported 605 total probable cases. Of those, 173 were considered active, and 432 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.

Brazos County’s total positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases to viral tests — was 9.98% on Friday.